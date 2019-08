WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Youth Services System took time at Wheeling’s White Palace to honor one local businessman for his dedication to the community.

YSS honored businessman and chef, Charlie Schlegel, at its 2019 “Good Samaritan” Dinner fundraiser.

Schlegel and his staff have cooked for at many events for local organizations, such as Wheeling Health Right, St. Clairsville Rotary Club and the YSS Wheeling Sleep-Out to benefit homeless youth.