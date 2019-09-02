YWCA Wheeling to host annual Tribute to women

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In just one week the YWCA Wheeling will host the annual “Tribute to Women Awards Celebration”.

Each year, board members from the YWCA select a group of women, honoring their contributions through entrepreneurship, professionalism, and philanthropy in the Greater Ohio Valley.

This year’s recipients are:

Kathie Brown

Desiree Lyonette

Lorraine McCardle

Ellen Saunders

Bonnie Thurston

“Come out. It will be a great event. It always makes you feel very, very good about what women can accomplish,” said Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA Wheeling.

“A Tribute to Women” takes place next Monday, September 9 at River City Ale Works. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with the program at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.

To by tickets or for more information, visit ywcawheeling.org.