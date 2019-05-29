1 dead after storm rolls through Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) — One person is dead after a storm rolled through Prestonsburg, Kentucky this afternoon. The storm hit Prestonsburg at around 1 PM on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.

The Floyd County Coroner has confirmed that the person was killed due to the storm. In photos from a WOWK 13 News viewer, the roof of a building can be seen in the street of Prestonsburg. At the time the National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Floyd County, and that warning has since expired. That line of storms caused Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to be issued across much of Eastern Kentucky.

