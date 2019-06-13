7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Marginal risk for severe weather in WV today

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered rain, few PM thunderstorms, Highs 66-69.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, drying out, nice and pleasant, Highs 71-74.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, stray showers in the afternoon, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with several periods of rain, warmer Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and few storms likely, Highs 78-81.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 78-80.
WEDNESDAY: Several clouds with few showers still around, Highs near 80.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

