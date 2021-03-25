A calm morning will turn rainy and windy this afternoon/evening

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: It will be a tale of two halves for your Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are likely in the AM hours, but that will be the calm before the storm. Cloudy skies will start to build in around lunchtime, ahead of a low pressure system that will bring rain showers and possible storms to the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will flirt with the low 70s once again. Winds throughout the daylight hours will not be a factor, blowing from the south around 5-10 mph. However, as we head into the overnight period they will increase. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the surrounding area, going into effect at 2 AM tomorrow morning. Expect to see sustained winds from the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts of 50+ possible. These conditions could knock power lines down and make travel a hazard.

FRIDAY: The High Wind Watch is set to expire Friday afternoon. There is a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms early tomorrow morning. Luckily by lunchtime most of the shower activity will start to wrap up. Some clouds will mix with sunshine in the afternoon and our high temperature will be in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return as we transition into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler compared to the work-week but still in the mid 60s for your high.

SUNDAY: Clouds will build into the Ohio Valley and we have a chance for some showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return as we head into the last Monday of March. We will also see cooler than average temperatures with our high in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A few clouds are likely as we transition to Tuesday. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and the chance for rain showers returns for the midpoint of the work-week. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey