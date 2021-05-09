A colder, but sunny start to the week

Monday: High of 58 degrees with clearing skies throughout the day leaving us with mostly clear skies. A chance of frost is possible overnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 56. Risk of frost overnight so bring your plants indoors.
Wednesday: Sunny, high of 61. Frost is possible overnight.
Thursday: A mixture of clouds and sun for the day. High of 64.
Friday: High of 66 and partly cloudy skies.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for some showers. High of 67.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 68.
-StormTracker7 meteorologist Aaron Myler