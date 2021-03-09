A few more clouds, but still nice before the rain arrives in a couple days

(7-Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions becoming clear overnight. High of 61.

Wednesday: Starting off mostly clear with clouds increasing throughout the day. High of 65.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain beginning in the second half of the day and continuing overnight. High of 66.

Friday: Overcast skies with a rain showers in the morning. Rain will wrap up in the afternoon. High of 59.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 47.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 46. Don’t forget to set your clock forward one hour!

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High of 51 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler