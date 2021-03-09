A few more clouds, but still nice before the rain arrives in a couple days

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy conditions becoming clear overnight.  High of 61.

Wednesday:  Starting off mostly clear with clouds increasing throughout the day.  High of 65.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain beginning in the second half of the day and continuing overnight.  High of 66.

Friday:  Overcast skies with a rain showers in the morning.  Rain will wrap up in the afternoon.  High of 59.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 47.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 46.  Don’t forget to set your clock forward one hour!

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.  High of 51 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

