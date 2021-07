Monday – Some fog to start of the day. Mostly sunny, high of 85.

Tuesday – A few showers possible in the evening. Mostly sunny, high of 86.

Wednesday – Partly cloudy, high of 79.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, high of 82.

Friday – A chance for some showers. Partly cloudy, high of 83.

Saturday – Possible showers. A mix of clouds and sun, high of 84.

Sunday – Some showers and storms possible. Mostly cloudy, high of 82.

-StormTracker7 meteorologist Aaron Myler