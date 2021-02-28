A GORGEOUS week is ahead!

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: As we transition into the afternoon, a few more clouds are expected as upper level moisture swings in. We are expected to see afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The daylight hours will remain dry with winds playing a non-factor. The late evening hours however, is when precip starts. Rain showers will start to move in around 9/10 PM and become more widespread as we head into the early morning hours for your Saturday. Overnight lows will be around the 40 degree mark.