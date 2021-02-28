A GORGEOUS week is ahead!

(7-Day Forecast)
Monday: The day will begin with some lingering rain and clouds. The rain will stop around 6-7am and clouds will decrease throughout the day. Breezy conditions with winds out of the NW at 9-15mph. High temperature of 43 degrees. Localized flooding and high river and creek conditions are to be expected.
Tuesday: Sunny, high of 40. Calm winds.
Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 51 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly clear, high of 41 degrees.
Friday: Mostly clear, high of 38 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 39 degrees.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 42 degrees.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler