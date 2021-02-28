Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

A GORGEOUS week is ahead!

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

 (7-Day Forecast)

Monday: The day will begin with some lingering rain and clouds.  The rain will stop around 6-7am and clouds will decrease throughout the day.  Breezy conditions with winds out of the NW at 9-15mph.  High temperature of 43 degrees.  Localized flooding and high river and creek conditions are to be expected.

Tuesday:  Sunny, high of 40.  Calm winds.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, high of 51 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly clear, high of 41 degrees.

Friday:  Mostly clear, high of 38 degrees.

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 39 degrees.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 42 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter