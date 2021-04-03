A great day for Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday:  Mostly clear skies and a high of 66.

Monday:   Clouds moving back into your forecast with mostly clear skies and a high of 68.

Tuesday:  A chance of rain throughout the day but the best chances are very early in the morning and in the second half of the day.  You may even hear a rumble of thunder or two.  High of 73.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day but especially in the second half of the day.  High of 73.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with our best chance of rain over the next week, specifically in the afternoon and evening.  High of 71.

Friday:  High of 69, mostly cloudy, and a slight chance of showers.

Saturday:  High of 64, mostly cloudy, and a slight chance of showers.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

