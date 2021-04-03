A great day for Easter Sunday

(7 Day Forecast)

Easter Sunday: Mostly clear skies and a high of 66.

Monday: Clouds moving back into your forecast with mostly clear skies and a high of 68.

Tuesday: A chance of rain throughout the day but the best chances are very early in the morning and in the second half of the day. You may even hear a rumble of thunder or two. High of 73.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day but especially in the second half of the day. High of 73.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with our best chance of rain over the next week, specifically in the afternoon and evening. High of 71.

Friday: High of 69, mostly cloudy, and a slight chance of showers.

Saturday: High of 64, mostly cloudy, and a slight chance of showers.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler