(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Clouds will be around to start the morning before moving out and making way for sunshine. There could be a stray shower around through the day but we should generally see a mainly dry Wednesday. High of 76 degrees.

Thursday: Fog should start the morning before partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are around for the day. It should be a nice one overall with sunshine (and no rain) back in the forecast alongside temps in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees.

Saturday: We should see partly cloudy skies to start the day before more clouds start to build in through the day. There could be a few scattered showers moving in later in the evening. High of 81 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers scattered around through the day. High of 77 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance for showers likely continuing to start the work week. Much cooler with a high of 74 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around again. High of 73 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler