A much nicer (and cooler) week is ahead

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 83 under partly cloudy skies. We will see the same scattered thunderstorms as we have this entire week, heaviest rain in the afternoon and evening.

Monday: Humidity is finally dropping and a high of 77. A chance for showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray storm. High of 75.

Wednesday: High of 73 and mostly sunny.

Thursday: Sunny, high 76.

Friday: High of 80 with some rain possible. Partly cloudy.

Saturday: Times with sunshine and some clouds. High of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler