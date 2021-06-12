Vet Voices

A much nicer (and cooler) week is ahead

Sunday:  High of 83 under partly cloudy skies.  We will see the same scattered thunderstorms as we have this entire week, heaviest rain in the afternoon and evening.

Monday:   Humidity is finally dropping and a high of 77.  A chance for showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with a stray storm.  High of 75.

Wednesday:  High of 73 and mostly sunny.

Thursday:  Sunny, high 76.

Friday:  High of 80 with some rain possible.  Partly cloudy.

Saturday:  Times with sunshine and some clouds.  High of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

