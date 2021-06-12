A much nicer (and cooler) week is ahead

(7 Day Forecast)
Sunday: High of 83 under partly cloudy skies. We will see the same scattered thunderstorms as we have this entire week, heaviest rain in the afternoon and evening.
Monday: Humidity is finally dropping and a high of 77. A chance for showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray storm. High of 75.
Wednesday: High of 73 and mostly sunny.
Thursday: Sunny, high 76.
Friday: High of 80 with some rain possible. Partly cloudy.
Saturday: Times with sunshine and some clouds. High of 77.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler