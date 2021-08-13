A nice weekend following tonight’s storms!

(7 Day Forecast)

Saturday: Some showers in the morning with partly cloudy skies. High of 82.

Sunday: High of 82 and partly cloudy.

Monday: Chance of rain returns in the afternoon and evening under mostly cloudy skies. High of 81.

Tuesday: High of 82 with likely rain in the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with some PM rain. High of 84.

Thursday: High of 83 with some afternoon and evening rain. Mostly cloudy.

Friday: Rain chances continue with a high of 82 and both clouds and sunshine.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler