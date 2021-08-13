https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

A nice weekend following tonight’s storms!

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Saturday:  Some showers in the morning with partly cloudy skies. High of 82.

Sunday: High of 82 and partly cloudy.

Monday: Chance of rain returns in the afternoon and evening under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 81.

Tuesday:  High of 82 with likely rain in the second half of the day.  Mostly cloudy.

Wednesday:  Mix of clouds and sun with some PM rain.  High of 84.

Thursday:  High of 83 with some afternoon and evening rain.  Mostly cloudy.

Friday:  Rain chances continue with a high of 82 and both clouds and sunshine.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter