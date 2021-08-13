A nice weekend following tonight’s storms!

(7 Day Forecast)
Saturday: Some showers in the morning with partly cloudy skies. High of 82.
Sunday: High of 82 and partly cloudy.
Monday: Chance of rain returns in the afternoon and evening under mostly cloudy skies. High of 81.
Tuesday: High of 82 with likely rain in the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy.
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with some PM rain. High of 84.
Thursday: High of 83 with some afternoon and evening rain. Mostly cloudy.
Friday: Rain chances continue with a high of 82 and both clouds and sunshine.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler