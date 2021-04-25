A perfect start to the week – clear skies and warm temperatures

Monday: Mostly clear skies, calm winds, and a high of 65 degrees.

Tuesday:  Sunny skies and a very warm high of 82 degrees. This is the day to get outside and enjoy the weather!

Wednesday:  Clouds moving back into the forecast with showers and possible thunderstorms moving in for the second half of your day.  High of 81.

Thursday:  Overcast skies and rain throughout the entire day.  High of 69.

Friday:  Partly cloudy skies and a high of 61.

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 65.

Sunday:  Mostly clear, high of 70.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

