A perfect start to the week – clear skies and warm temperatures

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly clear skies, calm winds, and a high of 65 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and a very warm high of 82 degrees. This is the day to get outside and enjoy the weather!

Wednesday: Clouds moving back into the forecast with showers and possible thunderstorms moving in for the second half of your day. High of 81.

Thursday: Overcast skies and rain throughout the entire day. High of 69.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies and a high of 61.

Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 65.

Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 70.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler