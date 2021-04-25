A perfect start to the week – clear skies and warm temperatures

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Mostly clear skies, calm winds, and a high of 65 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny skies and a very warm high of 82 degrees. This is the day to get outside and enjoy the weather!
Wednesday: Clouds moving back into the forecast with showers and possible thunderstorms moving in for the second half of your day. High of 81.
Thursday: Overcast skies and rain throughout the entire day. High of 69.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies and a high of 61.
Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 65.
Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 70.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler