(7 Day Forecast)

Labor Day: High of 77 and mostly clear. Low dewpoints will keep it comfortable.

Tuesday: High of 79, mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, high of 76, chance of showers.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, high of 73.

Friday: High of 74 and mostly clear.

Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler