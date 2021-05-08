A rainy day for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day: High of 57 degrees with rain showers for most of the day. There will be a break in the rain in the afternoon but more rain will follow after. Winds out of the SE at 5-10mph.

Monday: A much nicer day although it will be a bit chilly. High of 58 degrees with a little more sunshine in your forecast as clouds clear throughout the day. The low of 38 degrees opens us up to the possibility of frost.

Tuesday: High of 56 with partly cloudy skies. Frost is still likely overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly clear skies and a high of 62 degrees.

Thursday: High of 63 with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for some rain showers during the day.

Friday: High of 65 with partly sunny skies and a chance for some showers.

Saturday: High of 67 with clouds returning into the forecast.

