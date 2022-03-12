(7 Day Forecast)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning. These will start to taper off around 8am and then leave us with the possibility of a few flurries or snow showers this afternoon and evening. We have already received up to 6 inches of snow in some areas so take it slow on roads. Whatever snow comes this afternoon/evening could give us up to 1 inch more. It will also be a very cold day with feels like temps in the single digits for most of the day due to windy conditions. Gusts up to 32mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 55.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 54.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 67.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 65.

