(7 Day Forecast)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning. These will start to taper off around 8am and then leave us with the possibility of a few flurries or snow showers this afternoon and evening. We have already received up to 6 inches of snow in some areas so take it slow on roads. Whatever snow comes this afternoon/evening could give us up to 1 inch more. It will also be a very cold day with feels like temps in the single digits for most of the day due to windy conditions. Gusts up to 32mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 40.
Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 55.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 54.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 64.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 67.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 65.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler