A stormy end to the week

7 Day Forecast
Friday:  Storms throughout the day starting overnight.  The sun make break through here and there with a high of 89.

Saturday:  High of 81 with a few leftover showers.   Clouds should clear out a bit through the day.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 82.

Monday: Mix of clouds and sun with possible showers.  High of 83.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, possible rain, high of 82.

Wednesday: High of 80 with both sunshine and clouds.  Chance for rain.

Thursday:  High of 79 under mostly cloudy skies.  Some showers are possible.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

