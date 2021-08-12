A stormy end to the week

(7 Day Forecast)
Friday: Storms throughout the day starting overnight. The sun make break through here and there with a high of 89.
Saturday: High of 81 with a few leftover showers. Clouds should clear out a bit through the day.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 82.
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun with possible showers. High of 83.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible rain, high of 82.
Wednesday: High of 80 with both sunshine and clouds. Chance for rain.
Thursday: High of 79 under mostly cloudy skies. Some showers are possible.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler