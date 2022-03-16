(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday:  A gorgeous day!  Mostly sunny with a high of 69. Enjoy the weather!

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a stray shower in the morning.  Nothing that will impact your day.  High of 66.

Friday:  Variable cloudiness with some rain showers starting in the evening.  Warm once again with a high of 69 degrees.

Saturday:  Rain showers through the day and cooler with a high of 55.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 56.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 62.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain showers.  High of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler