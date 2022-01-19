A “warmer” Wednesday!

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain starting in the afternoon. This will mainly be in our Southernmost counties (Tyler, Wetzl, Monroe, Marshall) but could reach others as well. After a cold front moves through, colder air will follow and start to freeze the rain into mix and then snow showers. I am not expecting much in the way of snow but we could receive a coating to 1 inch of snowfall. It will be a lot warmer for the majority of the day with a high of 42.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some ice possible in the morning. Following the rain and snow there could be some icy conditions Thursday morning, so be careful when on the roads. High of 25. Even colder temps are on the way so this is when you will want to take any precautions to keep your pipes from freezing.

Friday: Starting off with some clouds and then clearing some through the day. Starting off in the single digits and stay colder through the day with a high of 20 degrees.

Saturday: Another cold morning but starting with some sun. Then, clouds will build in through the day ahead. High of 27.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. High of 29.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. High of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler