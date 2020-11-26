Above-average temps for Black Friday

Friday:  A nice day in store for Black Friday.  High temperature sitting at 53 with interval sun and clouds.

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 46.

Sunday:  Mostly clear, high of 54.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day, turning into light snow in the late night hours.  High of 49.

Tuesday: Cooling off a lot following a cold front giving us snow showers throughout the day and a high temperature of 34.

Wednesday:  Snow flurries to continue into Wednesday but not much compared to Tuesday.  High temperature of 36.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 38.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

