Above average temps for most of the week ahead

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 69 degrees with both sunshine and some clouds in the sky. There is a chance for a stray shower, mainly in the early morning.

Monday: High of 71 starting off with mostly cloudy conditions but the clouds will clear throughout the day. You may see a stray shower on Monday as well.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 76.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 79.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees.

Saturday: High of 79 with partly cloudy skies and a chance for some rainfall.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler