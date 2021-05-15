Above average temps for most of the week ahead

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday:  High of 69 degrees with both sunshine and some clouds in the sky.  There is a chance for a stray shower, mainly in the early morning.

Monday:   High of 71 starting off with mostly cloudy conditions but the clouds will clear throughout the day.  You may see a stray shower on Monday as well.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy, high of 76.

Wednesday:  Partly cloudy, high of 79.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, high of 80.

Friday:  Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees.

Saturday:  High of 79 with partly cloudy skies and a chance for some rainfall. 

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter