Above freezing Thursday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Frigid start with sun, more afternoon clouds, cold, Highs 30-33.TONIGHT: Turning cloudy again, not as frigid, Lows 23-25.THURSDAY: Partial sunshine, slightly warmer, Highs 42-45.FRIDAY: Dry and partly sunny skies, cool, Highs 42-44.SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix and dry, Highs 39-42.SUNDAY: More sunshine with a nicer feel, Highs 45-48.MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix remains, a bit warmer, Highs 48-51.TUESDAY: Warmer still, mostly cloudy with a shower, Highs 50-52.