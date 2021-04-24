All you’ll need tomorrow is a light jacket

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 60 degrees – all you need is a light jacket.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 64.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 81.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, and still very warm with a high of 82. Rain and some thunder are possible in the evening and overnight hours.

Thursday: Overcast skies and rain throughout the day. High of 74.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63. A couple of showers from the day before could linger.

Saturday: Clearing skies with a high of 62.

