Another cold day is on tap

Tuesday: Cold and sunny for the day.  We could see some clouds for the start of the day, but any will clear and give us a sunny afternoon.  High of 38.

Wednesday: Starting off clear with clouds building in the afternoon and evening.  High of 48.

Thanksgiving Day:  Cloudy skies with rain starting in the afternoon.  High of 48.

Black Friday:  Some flurries in the morning with a mostly cloudy day.  High of 36.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 40.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 41.

Cyber Monday:  Mix of clouds and sunshine.  High of 43.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

