Another cold day is on tap

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Cold and sunny for the day. We could see some clouds for the start of the day, but any will clear and give us a sunny afternoon. High of 38.

Wednesday: Starting off clear with clouds building in the afternoon and evening. High of 48.

Thanksgiving Day: Cloudy skies with rain starting in the afternoon. High of 48.

Black Friday: Some flurries in the morning with a mostly cloudy day. High of 36.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 41.

Cyber Monday: Mix of clouds and sunshine. High of 43.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler