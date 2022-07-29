(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy through the day with some showers around, mainly in the morning but a few could stick around for the afternoon. As we get closer to sunset, we should see skies starting to clear so the day should end with sunshine. Cooler today with a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees. It should be *slightly* less humid today, but still sticky.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing overnight. High of 82 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 82 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 81 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 86.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 89 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler