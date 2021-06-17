Another picture perfect day across the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: High pressure will once again dominate the region, leaving us with another gorgeous day to be outside. For your morning commute you may want to grab a jacket out the door. We are ranging in the mid to upper 40s right now and it is crisp. Some may actually like the coolness and I do not blame you. Clear skies will stay with us early on and throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s for your afternoon high. A few more clouds are possible compared to yesterday, but we really did not see a whole lot of them. UV index values will be very high once again, so keep that in mind as you plan your outdoor activities. The overnight hours will keep us clear and mild as temps drop back down to the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow we will start to see a bit more mugginess and an increased chance for rain showers.

FRIDAY: The next weather maker is expected to roll through Friday afternoon and evening, bringing our next dose of rain and possibly severe weather. High temps get back in the lower 80s as well as a slight uptick in mugginess. Sunshine is likely early on with clouds increasing as we head closer to dinner. The Ohio Valley is in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns look to gusty winds, isolated flooding, and the potential for some hail. We will continue to monitor this situation. Muggy levels will also start to climb.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and rain showers off and on are likely for your Saturday. It looks like we will see a soaking rain at times as a surface cold front crosses the area. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees once again. A stray storm or two is possible in the afternoon. Mugginess will also return.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day Ohio Valley! We are also officially in Summer, WOOO! In terms of your weather, a few showers are likely in the morning hours but should wrap up by before lunch. Temps will be in the low 80s for your high with sunshine returning after lunch. Clouds will likely build in late in the day with a stray shower possible.

MONDAY: The next work-week has a chance for rain showers and partly cloudy skies. Temps will stay in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a chance for rain showers. A soaking down pour or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey