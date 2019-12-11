Becoming clear and even colder on Wednesday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Even colder, sky becoming clear, full moon at 12:12 AM on 12th, Lows 16-19.

THURSDAY: Cold AM, mostly sunny with increasing PM clouds, not as chilly in the daytime, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers, mix possible, Highs near 45.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain likely, PM snow, Highs 45-47.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, AM snow showers possible, drier afternoon, Highs 37-39.

MONDAY: AM flurries then a mix to rain, Highs 38-41.

TUESDAY: AM snow then afternoon rain showers, Highs 41-43.

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds and cooler, Lows 36-38.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler