Becoming clear and even colder on Wednesday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Even colder, sky becoming clear, full moon at 12:12 AM on 12th, Lows 16-19.
THURSDAY: Cold AM, mostly sunny with increasing PM clouds, not as chilly in the daytime, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers, mix possible, Highs near 45.
SATURDAY: Widespread rain likely, PM snow, Highs 45-47.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, AM snow showers possible, drier afternoon, Highs 37-39.
MONDAY: AM flurries then a mix to rain, Highs 38-41.
TUESDAY: AM snow then afternoon rain showers, Highs 41-43.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds and cooler, Lows 36-38.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler