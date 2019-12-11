Becoming clear and even colder on Wednesday night

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Even colder, sky becoming clear, full moon at 12:12 AM on 12th, Lows 16-19.
THURSDAY: Cold AM, mostly sunny with increasing PM clouds, not as chilly in the daytime, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers, mix possible, Highs near 45.
SATURDAY: Widespread rain likely, PM snow, Highs 45-47.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, AM snow showers possible, drier afternoon, Highs 37-39.
MONDAY: AM flurries then a mix to rain, Highs 38-41.
TUESDAY: AM snow then afternoon rain showers, Highs 41-43.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds and cooler, Lows 36-38.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter