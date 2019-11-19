Breaks in the clouds Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two, Lows 32-36.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds and continued cool, Highs 43-47.

THURSDAY: Brief sunshine then late-day showers, Highs 53-57.

FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 50-52.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy then a few showers, Highs 42-46.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 41-45.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 46-50.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

