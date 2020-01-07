Breezy and cold for Wednesday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few flurries by Dawn, Lows 26-30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 31-35.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 43-47.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 54-58.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Highs 62-66.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 45-49.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

