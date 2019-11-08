Brief weekend warm-up

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM rain, mix to snow in afternoon, temperatures dropping, Highs 41-44.TONIGHT: Snow ending, becoming partly cloudy but very cold, Lows 24-26.FRIDAY: Chance AM flurries, sun and cloud mix, cold, Highs 36-39.SATURDAY: Cold morning with frost likely, dry and nicer day, Highs 41-44.SUNDAY: Warming up with broken clouds and dry, Highs 48-52.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain showers, cooler, Highs 39-42.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, snow showers, very cold, Highs 31-33.WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine returns, dry again, still cold, Highs near 30.