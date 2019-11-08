Brief weekend warm-up

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and frosty cold, Lows 20-24.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 42-46.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 43-47.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 30-34.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 40-42.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 42-46.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker