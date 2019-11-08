Brief weekend warm-up

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and frosty cold, Lows 20-24.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 42-46.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 50-54.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 43-47.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs 30-34.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 40-42.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 42-46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

