Brighter skies Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and much colder, Lows near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 42-46.
FRIDAY: Flurries then variable cloudiness, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 34-38.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 30-34.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker