Brighter skies Wednesday

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and much colder, Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 42-46.

FRIDAY: Flurries then variable cloudiness, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 34-38.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 30-34.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

