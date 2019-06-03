Chilly start, but more sunshine for today

7-Day FORECAST
TODAY: Morning sunshine, few PM clouds, still dry and warmer, Highs 73-76.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a stray shower north, Lows near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered stronger thunderstorms, Highs 75-78.
THURSDAY: A couple of AM showers then gradual clearing, Highs 78-81.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, dry and less humid, Highs 78-81.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with few PM thunderstorms, Highs 80-83.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, scattered showers, Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 77-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman