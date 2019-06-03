Chilly start, but more sunshine for today

7 Day Forecast

by: Emily Goodman

Posted: / Updated:
7DAYAGAIN_1549913147942.png

7-Day FORECAST

TODAY: Morning sunshine, few PM clouds, still dry and warmer, Highs 73-76.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a stray shower north, Lows near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered stronger thunderstorms, Highs 75-78.

THURSDAY: A couple of AM showers then gradual clearing, Highs 78-81.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, dry and less humid, Highs 78-81.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with few PM thunderstorms, Highs 80-83.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, scattered showers, Highs 79-82.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 77-80.


 — WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter