Clear skies are being replaced with clouds and wintry mix

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix beginning in the evening.  That includes snow, freezing rain, and sleet.  High of 32.

Monday: Overcast skies with a wintry mix throughout the day transitioning into rain in the afternoon and evening.  High of 38.  A little bit of snow/ice accumulation is expected.

Tuesday:  Overcast skies again with rain to start off the day with a high of 43.  We should see some flurries in the PM hours of the day.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with snow in the evening and overnight with a little bit of accumulation, just a coating in some areas.  high of 37.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 33.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 36.

Saturday:  Times with both clouds and sun.  High temperature of 43.

