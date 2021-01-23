Clear skies are being replaced with clouds and wintry mix

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix beginning in the evening. That includes snow, freezing rain, and sleet. High of 32.

Monday: Overcast skies with a wintry mix throughout the day transitioning into rain in the afternoon and evening. High of 38. A little bit of snow/ice accumulation is expected.

Tuesday: Overcast skies again with rain to start off the day with a high of 43. We should see some flurries in the PM hours of the day.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow in the evening and overnight with a little bit of accumulation, just a coating in some areas. high of 37.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 36.

Saturday: Times with both clouds and sun. High temperature of 43.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler