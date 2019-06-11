Clear skies dominate this Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Skies are primarily clear, cooler, Lows 50-53.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunshine and warming up slightly, showers after midnight, Highs 75-77.

THURSDAY: Showers begin early with afternoon thunderstorms, cooler, Highs 67-69.

FRIDAY: Remaining cool and sunny, Highs 69-72.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, chance storms in the afternoon, Highs near 76-79.

SUNDAY: Building clouds, rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 77-80.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, possible storm or two, Highs 77-79.

TUESDAY: Growing rain chances, maybe a storm as well, Highs around 78.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler