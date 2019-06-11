Clear skies dominate this Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Skies are primarily clear, cooler, Lows 50-53.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunshine and warming up slightly, showers after midnight, Highs 75-77.
THURSDAY: Showers begin early with afternoon thunderstorms, cooler, Highs 67-69.
FRIDAY: Remaining cool and sunny, Highs 69-72.
SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, chance storms in the afternoon, Highs near 76-79.
SUNDAY: Building clouds, rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 77-80.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, possible storm or two, Highs 77-79.
TUESDAY: Growing rain chances, maybe a storm as well, Highs around 78.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler