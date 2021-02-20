Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Clearer skies to stick around for the first part of your Sunday

7 Day Forecast
Sunday:  Starting off with partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing throughout the day. High of 35.  Rain/snow starting overnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Cloudy skies with a high of 38.  Breezy conditions with winds out of the South at 8-10mph and gusts up to 22mph.  Rain and snow for the first part of the day with little to no accumulation expected, then a chance for light snow showers or flurries throughout the evening.

Tuesday:  High of 43 under mostly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday:  Finally seeing a bit more sun with a high of 49 degrees under mostly clear conditions.  The will still be some clouds in the sky but it should be a gorgeous day.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, high of 39.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 36.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 44.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

