Clouds build with rain late Wednesday night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and showers after midnight, Lows 56-58.
THURSDAY: Showers begin early, heavier afternoon thunderstorms, cooler, Highs 65-68.
FRIDAY: Remaining cool and sunny, Highs 69-72.
SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, chance storms late in the day, Highs near 78.
SUNDAY: Building clouds, rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 78-81. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, possible storm or two, Highs 77-80.
TUESDAY: Primarily cloudy with a likelihood for showers, Highs 76-79.
WEDNESDAY: A few clouds and rain showers likely, Highs around 79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

