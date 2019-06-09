Clouds linger this breezy Sunday night

7 Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies mostly, windy, Lows near 65.
MONDAY: Rain and heavier thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, Highs 77-79.
TUESDAY: Calm with mainly sunny conditions, Highs 70-74.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunshine and warming up slightly, Highs 75-77.
THURSDAY: Increasing cloud cover, chance for showers and thunderstorms, cooler, Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Remaining cool and sunny, Highs 69-72.
SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, Highs around 75.
SUNDAY: Building clouds, showers and storms likely, Highs close to 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

