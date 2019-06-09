Clouds linger this breezy Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Showers and a storm or two likely developing in the afternoon, windy, Highs 77-80.MONDAY: Thunderstorms, some heavy, for much of the day, cloudy, Highs 78-80.TUESDAY: Calm with partly sunny conditions, Highs 72-74.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 74-77.THURSDAY: Clouds increase, chance for showers and thunderstorms, Highs 72-75.FRIDAY: Cooler with a few broken clouds, Highs 71-74.SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, Highs around 75.