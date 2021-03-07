Clouds moving in slowly for the first part of the week

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 55.

Tuesday: Some clouds throughout the day, decreasing into the afternoon and evening. High of 60.

Wednesday: Clouds increasing throughout the day, high of 66.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers in the early morning hours and a better chance overnight into Friday morning. Breezy conditions and a high of 67.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the first half of the day. High of 59.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 49.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 50 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler