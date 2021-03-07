Clouds moving in slowly for the first part of the week

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 55.

Tuesday: Some clouds throughout the day, decreasing into the afternoon and evening.  High of 60.

Wednesday:  Clouds increasing throughout the day, high of 66.

Thursday:  Chance of rain showers in the early morning hours and a better chance overnight into Friday morning.  Breezy conditions and a high of 67.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the first half of the day.  High of 59.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 49.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 50 degrees.  Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

