Clouds moving in slowly for the first part of the week

(7-Day Forecast)
Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 55.
Tuesday: Some clouds throughout the day, decreasing into the afternoon and evening. High of 60.
Wednesday: Clouds increasing throughout the day, high of 66.
Thursday: Chance of rain showers in the early morning hours and a better chance overnight into Friday morning. Breezy conditions and a high of 67.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the first half of the day. High of 59.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 49.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 50 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler