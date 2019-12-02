Cloudy and cold Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Lows 28-30.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Highs near 40.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 40-42.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a flurry or two, Highs 41-45.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 40-42.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with some late-day showers, Highs 50-54.

MONDAY: Cloudy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

