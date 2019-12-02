Cloudy and cold Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Lows 28-30.
TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Highs near 40.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 40-42.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a flurry or two, Highs 41-45.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 40-42.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with some late-day showers, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Cloudy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker