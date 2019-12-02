Cloudy and cold Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly AM snow, then a rain and snow mix, breezy, few flurries at night possible, Highs 36-40. TUESDAY: Chilly and cloudy, flurries could happen very late, Highs 38-40. WEDNESDAY: Few flurries possible under a mainly cloudy sky, Highs 40-43. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 43-46. FRIDAY: More clouds move in, chance mixed precipitation, Highs near 45. SATURDAY: A Mostly sunny sky, Highs 44-46. SUNDAY: Clouds increase, Highs 44-47.