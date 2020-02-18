Cold breezes with fewer clouds Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then partial clearing, breezy and colder, Lows 25-29.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with some afternoon sunshine, Highs 34-38.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, still breezy and colder, Highs 30-32.
FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 35-39.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 45-49.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker