Cold breezes with fewer clouds Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then partial clearing, breezy and colder, Lows 25-29.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with some afternoon sunshine, Highs 34-38.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, still breezy and colder, Highs 30-32.

FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 45-49.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter