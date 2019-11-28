Cold for Black Friday Shoppers

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with cold breezes, Lows 25-29.
BLACK FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 40-44.
SATURDAY: More clouds then afternoon rain showers, Highs 42-46.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with snow showers, Highs 41-45
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still cold, Highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 40-42.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 40-44.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker