Cold for Black Friday Shoppers

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with cold breezes, Lows 25-29.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 40-44.

SATURDAY: More clouds then afternoon rain showers, Highs 42-46.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with snow showers, Highs 41-45

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still cold, Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 40-42.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 40-44.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

