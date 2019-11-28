Cold for Black Friday Shoppers

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning rain likely, variable clouds, winds up to 50 mph, Highs near 60.TONIGHT: Still very windy, mostly cloudy and colder, Lows 34-36. THANKSGIVING: Drying out, but mainly overcast and chilly, Highs 41-43.FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, still cool, Highs 44-47.SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, cooler than normal, Highs 43-45.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with continued rain showers, Highs 50-53.MONDAY: Clouds remain, flurries mix with rain showers, Highs 39-41.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies still, drier, Highs 40-42.