Cool and dry into the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy frost, Lows 24-28.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs near 40.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 40-42.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 44-48.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers, Highs 48-50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 46-50.

THURSDAY: More clouds with late-day showers Highs 50-52.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

