Cool and dry into the weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy frost, Lows 24-28.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 40-42.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 44-48.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with spotty showers, Highs 48-50.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: More clouds with late-day showers Highs 50-52.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker