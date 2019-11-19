Cooler Air on Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cold again, Lows 31-35.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 44-48.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: More clouds with late-day showers, Highs 56-60.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
SATURDAY: A few showers then sun/cloud mix, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 40-44.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 46-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker