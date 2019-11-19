Cooler Air on Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cold again, Lows 31-35.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 44-48.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 46-50.

THURSDAY: More clouds with late-day showers, Highs 56-60.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

SATURDAY: A few showers then sun/cloud mix, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 40-44.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 46-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter