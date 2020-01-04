Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Foggy and gloomy along with periods of rain, still mild, Highs 50-52.TONIGHT: Rain continues, some soaking showers, Lows 41-43.SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow flurries, Highs 44-47.SUNDAY: Clouds remain, cooler but a bit drier, Highs 37-40.MONDAY: Peeks of sun, snow showers by nighttime, Highs 39-42.TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with mixing of rain and snow, Highs 39-41.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow shower, Highs 33-36.THURSDAY: More sunshine and drying out, Highs 40-43.