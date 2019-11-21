Drier air Friday afternoon

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty showers, Lows 43-47.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then breaks in the clouds and cooler, Highs 45-49.

SATURDAY: More clouds then rain showers, Highs 43-47.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 41-45.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 48-50.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds and continued cool, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 42-46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

