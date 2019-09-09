Dry Monday with heat coming soon

7 DAY FORECAST
TODAY: Clouds remain with some sun, dry and warm, Highs 77-80.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear with calmer winds, Lows 58-60.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending much warmer again, Highs 84-87.
WEDNESDAY: Hot with increasing clouds with showers and thunder, Highs 87-90.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with few afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-86.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, showers/thunder in afternoon, Highs near 80-83.
SUNDAY: Not as hot, drier with sunshine too, Highs 80-82.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman