Dry then showers on Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and colder, Lows 26-30.
SATURDAY: Brief Sunshine then afternoon rain showers, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
MONDAY: Cloudy and colder with mostly snow showers, Highs 41-45.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still cold, Highs 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 40-44.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 43-47.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 42-46.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker