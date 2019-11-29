Dry then showers on Saturday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and colder, Lows 26-30.

SATURDAY: Brief Sunshine then afternoon rain showers, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

MONDAY: Cloudy and colder with mostly snow showers, Highs 41-45.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still cold, Highs 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 40-44.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 43-47.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 42-46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter