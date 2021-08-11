Feels like temps in the 100s and storms to finish off the week

(7 Day Forecast)
Thursday: Its going to be a scorcher! High of 93 with feels like temps in the 100s. Partly cloudy with some storms in the second half of the day.
Friday: High of 89 with showers and storms throughout the day.
Saturday: Some showers are possible with partly cloudy skies. High of 82.
Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 83.
Monday: Clouds building back into the area. high of 79 with possible showers.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 82 with possible showers.
Wednesday: A chance for showers and partly sunny, high of 79.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler