https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Feels like temps in the 100s and storms to finish off the week

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Its going to be a scorcher!  High of 93 with feels like temps in the 100s.  Partly cloudy with some storms in the second half of the day.

Friday:  High of 89 with showers and storms throughout the day.

Saturday:  Some showers are possible with partly cloudy skies.  High of 82.

Sunday:  Mostly clear, high of 83.

Monday: Clouds building back into the area.  high of 79 with possible showers.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 82 with possible showers.

Wednesday:  A chance for showers and partly sunny, high of 79.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter