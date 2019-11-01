Live Now
2019 Trick or Treat Times

Frost cold Saturday morning

7 Day Forecast

(PREDICTOR SATURDAY) Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds.
(PREDICTOR SUNDAY) Variable clouds, cool and dry.
(PREDICTOR MONDAY) A sun/cloud mix and more breezy.

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows near 30.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and more breezy, Highs 53-57.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then a sprinkle possible, Highs 56-60.

WEDNESDAY: Considerable clouds and cooler Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 43-47.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 40.

