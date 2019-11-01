Frost cold Saturday morning

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning clouds and wind, PM sunshine, dry, Highs 43-46.TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lower winds, Lows 30-32.SATURDAY: AM sunshine to partly sunny, Highs 48-51.SUNDAY: Chilly day with sun and cloud mix, dry, Highs 43-46.MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix and warming up some, Highs 54-56.TUESDAY: Clouds return with more warmth, stray sprinkle, Highs 56-59.WEDNESDAY: Mainly dry with some sun, cool, Highs 50-52.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chilly rain showers, Highs 44-47.